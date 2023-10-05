HCSO: Deputies rescue human trafficking victim, arrest convicted felon

article

A human trafficking investigation began after a woman called deputies reporting that her pimp was trying to forcibly enter her home on Sept. 14, according to HCSO.

Deputies say that the distressed woman had locked herself in the bathroom while her pimp tried to come inside. When law enforcement arrived, they say they interviewed the man and woman at the scene.

Detectives from the Human Trafficking Squad also responded to the scene to start an investigation, according to officials.

"This case is a prime example of why the dedicated Human Trafficking Squad is so important," shared Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "They are able to respond to scenes, use their expertise to identify and rescue victims."

The investigation revealed that the victim met the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Mark Zillig, three months before the incident.

READ: Tampa Police rescue 17-year-old girl from human trafficking

The woman moved from New York to Florida with Zillig, according to deputies. HCSO says over the course of months he coerced her into engaging in commercial sex acts.

Detectives say Zillig facilitated these activities by setting up escort advertisements, communicating with sex buyers, and taking the victim to her appointments.

According to officials, Zillig systematically groomed the woman and told her what to say to sex buyers to ensure future encounters.

Investigators say that the victim was forced to hand over half of her earnings from prostitution to Zillig and was even forced to get a tattoo as a symbol of loyalty. According to officials, that is a common tactic used by traffickers to control their victims psychologically.

READ: Tampa man impersonating Cash App employee accused of sexually assaulting international student: HCSO

The victim expressed her desire to escape the lifestyle, according to HCSO. The investigation resulted in officials finding probable cause to charge Zillig with:

Coerce for Commercial Sex Act by Human Trafficking

Deriving Support from Proceeds of Prostitution

Transporting for Prostitution

Forcing Another to Become a Prostitute

Zillig is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, including grand larceny, assault and drug-related charges, according to deputies.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the brave victim for her courage in coming forward and placing her trust in our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I'd also wish to acknowledge the invaluable assistance provided by Selah Freedom, who worked closely with our detectives and provided essential resources to support the victim in her journey to recovery. Our commitment to combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community remains stronger than ever."

Anyone with information about human trafficking or those in need of assistance is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at 813-247-8200.