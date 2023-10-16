Tampa Police respond to barricaded subject on E. Osbourne Avenue

article

The Tampa Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject on E. Osbourne Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers responded to the 1300 block of E. Osbourne Avenue. At the time, it is believed there is only one subject in the residence.

Police have closed E. Osbourne Avenue between N. 13th Street and N. 15th Street. TPD encouraged people to avoid the area as the scene is active.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.