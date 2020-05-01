Tampa police find body of missing 2-year-old girl in lake

article

Tampa police said they found the body of 2-year-old Lori Thermidor, who went missing around 3:40 p.m. in the 19400 block of Redwood Point Dr. in Tampa on Friday.

That's near Redwood Point Dr. and Stallion Fields Way in the K-Bar Ranch area. The view on Google Maps shows a small body of water near the address. It's unclear if that's where the little girl was found.

Police said they would provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Tampa Police department at 813-231-6130.