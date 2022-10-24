Tampa police investigate deadly crash involving motor scooter
TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash occurred Monday morning in Tampa that involved the rider of a motor scooter.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Bougainvillea Avenue around 7:24 a.m. Officers said the 20-year-old man on the scooter died after the collision occurred with a vehicle.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The intersection has since reopened.