Tampa police investigate deadly crash involving motor scooter

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash occurred Monday morning in Tampa that involved the rider of a motor scooter.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Bougainvillea Avenue around 7:24 a.m. Officers said the 20-year-old man on the scooter died after the collision occurred with a vehicle. 

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The intersection has since reopened.