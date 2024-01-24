Tampa police investigate hundreds of cases involving minors during proposed curfew hours in 2023: Report

A new report from the Tampa Police Department shows hundreds of teens are getting into trouble in the middle of the night or are victims of crime themselves.

It comes as the Tampa city council considers implementing a juvenile curfew after the deadly Ybor City shooting a few months back.

FOX 13 examined the data outlined in a memo from Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw to Mayor Jane Castor ahead of Thursday's council meeting. It shows officers responded to hundreds of calls involving minors while most are sleeping.

In 2023, TPD officers encountered 1,540 minors during the proposed curfew hours of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday. Those juveniles were either an offender, a suspect, a witness or a victim themselves.

More than half – 87 juveniles – were under the age of 16.

Police arrested 47 kids, younger than 16 years old, during proposed curfew hours, for a part one, or serious, offense.

"We all have to work to make it better so the tragedy stops for everyone," said Ava Boonstoppel. Her brother, Harrison, was killed during the mass shooting in Ybor City back in October.

One of the suspects police arrested was just 14 years old.

That shooting, became a catalyst for the juvenile curfew conversation in Tampa.

"What are kids doing out this late?" said City Council Rep. Guido Maniscalco during a community forum on juvenile curfew and juvenile crime.

The curfew has had mixed reception. City Council Rep Lynn Hurtak said she is not overly concerned by the data submitted by the chief ahead of Thursday's meeting.

"Sometimes it’s safer for kids to be out, you just don’t really know somebody’s home life," said Hurtak.

She said she doesn’t support the curfew, but she does support finding ways to keep kids off the streets in the first place.

"How do we partner with non-profits throughout the community that are already doing the work with the teenagers, so we don’t have to re-invent the wheel?" said Hurtak.

She said the police department has already committed $280,000 from the budget to extend "stay and play" hours for youth during the summer.

The question for some leaders is whether a juvenile curfew would actually result in less crime. In the memo, Chief Bercaw said while there is limited data on the issue, communities like Miami-Dade and New Smyrna report a juvenile curfew did help reduce some crime.

Council is set to make a final decision on the curfew at Thursday's meeting.