Tampa police investigating a homicide after man’s body found near neighborhood dock

article

The Tampa Police Department is searching for leads after a man’s body was found near a dock inside a gated community Thursday morning.

According to police, the body was found in the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Dr. in the Grand Hampton neighborhood around 7:15 a.m.

Officers and fire rescue personnel arriving on the scene discovered the body of a white man in his 40s with upper body trauma.

Police say that while it is early in the investigation, detectives say they do not believe it was a random act.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, use TIP411, or download the TampaPD app.