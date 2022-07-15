Expand / Collapse search

Tampa police investigating a homicide after man’s body found near neighborhood dock

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for leads after a man’s body was found near a dock inside a gated community Thursday morning. 

According to police, the body was found in the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Dr. in the Grand Hampton neighborhood around 7:15 a.m. 

Officers and fire rescue personnel arriving on the scene discovered the body of a white man in his 40s with upper body trauma. 

Police say that while it is early in the investigation, detectives say they do not believe it was a random act. 

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, use TIP411, or download the TampaPD app.