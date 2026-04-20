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Tampa police investigating deadly shooting

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Published  April 20, 2026 10:02am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • A deadly shooting is being investigated by Tampa police. 
    • It happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of W Palmetto Street.
    • The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been revealed.

TAMPA, Fla. - A shooting that killed one man is under investigation by the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

According to police, a man was shot shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 2100 block of W Palmetto Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries early Monday morning.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been revealed.

The victim’s identity has not been made public.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to call 813-231-6130.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department in a press release. 

TampaCrime and Public Safety