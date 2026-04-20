Tampa police investigating deadly shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - A shooting that killed one man is under investigation by the Tampa Police Department.
What we know:
According to police, a man was shot shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 2100 block of W Palmetto Street.
When officers arrived, they said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries early Monday morning.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been revealed.
The victim’s identity has not been made public.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to call 813-231-6130.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Tampa Police Department in a press release.