Tampa police investigating drive-by shooting

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:45 a.m. on East 32nd Avenue near East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Police say someone fired shots into a home and a vehicle that was parked outside. They say the home was occupied at the time of the shooting but that no one was hurt.

At this time, no information on a possible suspect has been released. Tampa police are investigating.