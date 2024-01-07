Tampa police investigating fatal crash, roads closed for hours

article

Officers responded to the intersection of East Busch Blvd & North 50th St on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m.

READ: Pedestrian fatalities trending down in Tampa, Pinellas County as mobility leaders share Vision Zero progress

Authorities say police performed lifesaving measures before taking the adult male victim to a local hospital. The man died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and officials closed all four directions of traffic at the intersection. Police say roads were expected to be closed until about 10:30 a.m.