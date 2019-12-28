Tampa police looking for a suspect involved in two armed robbery cases

Tampa police are searching for a man they say robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect entered the 7-Elven at 824 W. Waters Ave., shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 24. He was armed with a gun and demanded cash, police said. According to police, the suspect took off on foot.

On Dec. 28, police said the suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 2928 E Fowler Ave, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants shortly before 4 a.m. According to police, the suspect showed a gun and demanded cash and lotto tickets before fleeing on foot.

Police said no one was injured in either case.

According to police, the suspect is a black male with a medium complexion and build. Police said he is approximately 30 years old and between 5’6”-5’9,”



Anyone who may have information that can assist detectives in quickly identifying this suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

