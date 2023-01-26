Tampa police looking for persons of interest in shooting death of East Tampa mother

The Tampa Police Department released surveillance video this week, showing what officers believe are of persons of interest in the shooting death of a 26-year-old mother in East Tampa.

Latoya Gay, 26, was shot and killed January 18 while "multiple parties" fired at each other at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court. Family members told FOX 13 Gay, a mother of two, was an innocent bystander.

"She was a great sister, a great mother, a great daughter, a great friend," said Jaekeria Holder, one of Gay's sisters. "It's unbearable. The pain of losing a loved one, a sister, I don't think it can ever go away."

Surveillance video released Wednesday by police shows two people jumping over a fence into the Silver Oaks apartments. Another video shows a third person walking with the first two through the complex.

The Tampa Police Department is searching for persons of interest in the death of Latoya Gay, a mother of two, who was shot and killed.

The people in the video are considered persons of interest at this point.

"We're not saying that they're suspects in this case, but they may have information that can lead to who the suspects were, who was involved," said Eddy Durkin, a TPD spokesperson. "They may have some information and not even be aware of it. So we're asking either for them to reach out to the detectives or somebody in the community to reach out, let us know who these people are, so we can talk to them."

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on firearm possession charges in connection with the case, but officers have not charged anyone in Gay's death.