Tampa police make first murder arrest based on drug overdose death

A man is facing first-degree murder charges months after another man's drug overdose death, according to Tampa police, marking the agency's first murder arrest in an overdose case.

Investigators arrested Jeffrey Moyer, 48, at his home on Friday.

TPD says Moyer supplied meth and fentanyl to Kenny Martin, 29, shortly before he was found unresponsive off North Forest Hills Drive on February 8. Martin died at the hospital, with the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner later determining the drugs caused his death.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw issued a statement on Moyer's arrest, writing in part: "In Tampa, we have zero tolerance for drug dealing and we will pursue every avenue available in holding those responsible accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

