Tampa PD offering Hyundai and Kia owners free steering wheel locks

The Tampa Police Department has partnered with Hyundai and Kia to fight vehicle thefts by offering free steering wheel locks to select vehicle owners.

A social media trend has emerged which shows how to start Hyundai and Kia vehicles without a key, instead using the tip of a phone charger or USB cable.

Since 2021, thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles, particularly those built before November 1, 2021, without an engine immobilizer, have been on the rise nationwide.

Last year, 46 Kias and 49 Hyundais were stolen in Tampa. So far this year, 15 Kias and 14 Hyundais have been stolen.

The Tampa Police Department is now taking steps to stop the trend.

Free steering wheel locks are being provided at all three of TPD's district offices and downtown headquarters.

Vehicle owners will be asked to provide registration to verify ownership of a Hyundai or Kia before receiving a steering wheel lock.