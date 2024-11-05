Tampa police officer fired for putting man in chokehold, causing him to lose consciousness: TPD

According to the Tampa Police Department, an officer was fired after an internal investigation determined that he "applied an unauthorized use of deadly force" while trying to make an arrest in April.

Officials say Michael Scaglione and another officer responded to a home in the 8000 block of North 10th St. for the report of a domestic battery on April 12, 2024.

When the officers tried to take the defendant into custody, the defendant resisted arrest, and they tried to control the defendant's arm, according to the police department. TPD says the defendant refused to place his hands behind his back and pulled away.

As they fell to the ground during the resist, investigators say the body-cam video shows Scaglione placing the victim in a chokehold, causing him to briefly lose consciousness.

Tampa Police Standard Operating Procedure 538.III.H states:

Chokeholds and/or vascular neck restraints are prohibited unless deadly force is justified.

Authorities say the use of deadly force was not authorized in this situation and Scaglione failed to document his use of three–four strikes to the head while responding to the defendant's resistance.

"Domestic violence investigations are one of the most dangerous and volatile situations an officer can respond to, and the dynamics can quickly change," said Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement. "It is imperative that, even in the heat of the moment, officers must be able to respond according to established policies and training procedures which were developed to ensure the safety of the officers as well as the public. In this case, these standard expectations were not met, and his employment was terminated."

According to TPD, Scaglione was found to be in violation of policies related to: Standard of Conduct, Response to Resistance, Philosophy of Enforcement, Attentiveness to Duty.



Scaglione had been employed with the Tampa Police Department since August 2016.

