Tampa police officer injured in two-vehicle crash

On Saturday morning, a Tampa police officer was injured after checking on a report of a person sleeping near railroad tracks on Busch Boulevard near 15th Street.

Police say the officer was returning to his car when a black Ford F150 hit him.

The crash caused the officer to be dragged about 75 feet as he held onto the front of his police car, according to authorities.

Police say, the officer was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, who was not injured, remained on-scene, cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement released to the media, Chief Bercaw said," The dangers inherent to the job of public servants are all too real. I am thankful that this officer will recover from what could have been a fatal event and return to protect and serve our community another day."