Tampa police officers build bonds with youth in summer basketball league

The Brief The Police Athletic League aims to create relationships between teens and police officers. It's part of TPD’s efforts to reduce juvenile crime.



For 14-year-old Larry Blakenship, this summer’s highlight wasn’t just sinking shots, it was staging a major comeback.

"We were down like 15 points, and we came back and won," he said.

But, it wasn’t just the scoreboard that made it memorable. It was the people coaching him, Tampa police officers.

Local perspective:

Blakenship played in a youth basketball league led by officers with the Tampa Police Departent, which is part of its Police Athletic League (PAL) — a program designed to connect officers with teens through sports.

"It was amazing actually," Blakenship said. "The league was fun. Playing basketball with them, they had a great connection and stuff like that."

That connection is exactly what these officers are hoping to build. On the court, they’re building plays but also trying to build trust.

"There were a few [kids] that were really hesitant," said TPD's Master Patrol Officer Marcus Elam. "But when they get to play with you and see your personality, they really open up."

Why you should care:

Elam said the goal is simple: Humanize the badge.

"It’s a good way for kids to see police officers in a different light," he said. "They get to know us on a personal level, as opposed to just seeing us driving around or responding to something bad."

The league is one of several community-based youth initiatives from TPD aimed at juvenile crime prevention by creating safe, supportive environments for young people.

They’re building relationships one player and one team at a time.

Throughout the year, about 500 kids participate in various PAL sports. Officers volunteer their time to coach the teams.

Dig deeper:

At the heart of the program is the belief that trust built in the gym can ripple out into neighborhoods across Tampa.

"They get to take that experience back to their community and their friends and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a personal relationship with a police officer,’" said Tampa Police Officer Mike Simmons.

Simmons knows the importance of that connection firsthand; he grew up in East Tampa. Now, he’s giving back to kids who remind him of himself.

"A lot of these kids have our personal numbers," he said. "They can call or text us, whatever they need. We’re here not only to teach basketball skills but core values."

From layups to life lessons, this league is aiming to make a difference far beyond the hardwood.