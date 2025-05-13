Tampa police incorporate virtual reality into de-escalation training

The Brief The Tampa Police Department is now using virtual reality in its de-escalation training. Officers wear headsets and watch scenarios where they respond to different calls and practice decision-making in high-pressure situations. According to TPD, 2024 data shows de-escalation is up 17% and officer use of force is down 11%.



This year, the Tampa Police Department is incorporating new, virtual reality technology into its de-escalation training for the first time.

"It allows us to have officers in a simulated, three-dimensional environment and go through a variety of training skills," TPD training specialist Jared Douds explained.

De-escalation training itself isn’t new to TPD, but this technology is fresh.

How it Works:

Officers wear headsets and watch scenarios where they respond to different calls and practice decision-making in high-pressure situations.

The technology can also simulate the citizen’s point of view, so officers sometimes play the role of a person in crisis and watch as responding officers attend to them.

What they're saying:

"That's also good for our officers, because sometimes it reminds them of what it is like to be on the other side of things and not just to be the officer on scene," Douds added.

Then there are other scenarios where officers must evaluate when to use their weapons, including tasers.

"We want the best possible officers out there working with the community. And to get them as good as possible, they need the best possible training. And by having both the content and the technology available to give them that training, that's what's going to make that happen," Douds told FOX 13.

In-person training can be expensive and can require several instructors, role-players, and a large space, TPD said. Meanwhile, the virtual reality headsets represent a more cost-effective option for officers to get in multiple reps.

"This is just a way to further enhance the training that we're already doing and bringing that technology there that makes it more frequent and actually more engaging for the officers," TPD chief Lee Bercaw said.

Instructors watch on separate screens and can see exactly what the officers are going through, so they can offer suggestions and make adjustments.

"You can never invest too much in training," Bercaw added. "We have the best trainers out here. We have the best officers. And now, we're going to have the best technology."

Tampa police still do in-person de-escalation training, too.

By the numbers:

According to the department, 2024 data shows de-escalation is up 17% and officer use of force is down 11%.

TPD hopes this new technology and all their training will help continue that trend.

