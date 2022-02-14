Tampa police search for missing 16-year-old girl

article

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officers are searching for Roslyn Baldwin, who they say ran away from her home near 114th Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue early Monday morning.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She wears glasses and braces, and was last seen wearing pajama-type clothing.

Police say her hair could be long and brown or short and bleached blonde.

Investigators are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts to call police at 813-231-6140.