Tampa police searching for missing adult with dementia

Tampa police are searching for Luis Torres-Diaz, 75, who was last seen by his family when he went for a walk Sunday morning and did not return.

Torres-Diaz is 5’0" and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown and gray hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. He was last seen wearing a green beanie hat, green t-shirt, dark blue jeans and gray shoes.

Police say in the past he has been located in or near gas stations in South and East Tampa. He only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

