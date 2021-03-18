Tampa police searching for missing, endangered 91-year-old man

article

Tampa police are asking for help locating Carmelo Morales, 91, who wandered away from his home located in the 8600 block of N. Semmes St. around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say he was headed westbound.

Morales is new to Tampa, suffers from dementia and is likely unfamiliar with his surroundings, according to police.

Morales is 5’5" with a thin build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-red long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

