Tampa police searching for suspect following fatal shooting

One man is dead and another is on the run after a deadly shooting in Tampa Tuesday evening.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responding to the 800 block of E. Yukon St. for reports of shots fired discovered the body of a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle and was last seen traveling east on Yukon Street.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 50s or early 60s. He is approximately 6'3", weighs 150 pounds, and has graying hair.

Crime scene tape and a forensic van outside a deadly shooting scene in Tampa.

Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and the shooting was not random.

Detectives are working to gather evidence and develop leads to identify and arrest the shooter.