Tampa police searching for three suspects involved in Malibu Apartments robbery

A robbery at the Malibu Apartments is under investigation by the Tampa police.

The robbery took place on August 19 at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect arrived at the apartments for a party but was denied entry by the victim.

According to authorities, the suspect later returned with two additional people to confront the victim.

The victim was then physically attacked and their two firearms were stolen by the suspects.

Police say they were able to obtain video which showed that one of the suspects was wearing a brown and gold hoodie with black pants.

One of the other suspects was wearing a gray shirt and blue pants, according to authorities.

Police say, the victim sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.