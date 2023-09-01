Suspect holds cashier by throat during 7-Eleven robbery, deputies say

A robber dressed in a multicolored hoody grabbed a woman by the throat while she was working at a 7-Eleven in Brandon, according to deputies.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, detectives are looking for the man they say robbed the gas station located at 810 East Brandon Boulevard early on Thursday morning.

Around 4:41 a.m., deputies say an unknown man walked into the gas station and stole cash from the registers. He forced the woman working at the counter to open the register by grabbing her by the throat and holding out a box cutter-type knife, according to officials.

Deputies say they are are searching for this man who robbed a 7-Eleven around 4:41 a.m. on Thursday.

"To watch this criminal forcefully take what he wants and attack an employee trying to make an honest living goes against everything we stand for as residents of Hillsborough County and as your Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a press release. "We will find this violent offender and make sure the victim of this crime sees justice."

Authorities say the suspect was last seen running eastbound on East Brandon Boulevard.

Deputies ask that anyone who knows or has seen the suspect to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.