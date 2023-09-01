Tampa high school student arrested after bringing loaded, stolen gun to school

article

A 16-year-old high school student was arrested Friday after officers located a loaded firearm and more than 20 rounds of ammunition in his backpack.

The Tampa Police Department announced they arrested a student at Hillsborough High School after he was caught with a stolen 9-millimeter firearm.

Faculty at Hillsborough High received a tip about a student vaping in one of the restrooms and escorted the student to the office.

Upon finding out that his backpack would be searched, the 16-year-old student contacted another student who came to retrieve the backpack from him, according to TPD.

The assigned School Resource Officer tracked down the other student and the backpack, which contained the loaded 9-millimeter firearm and more than 20 rounds of ammunition.

Police said while this is still an active investigation, there is nothing to currently suggest the student intended to harm anyone on campus.

"Back in June, we made it very clear that a juvenile who illegally possesses a firearm will face serious consequences," TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said. "We're fortunate that no one was hurt, but let this be a stark reminder for students who think bringing a firearm onto the school's campus is a good idea- it's not and there are adult consequences as a result of adult decisions."

According to police, the student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) and charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor, including Illeagal Possession of Stolen Property, Illegal Possession of a Firearm on School Campus, Defacing a Firearm, and Obstruction with an Investigation.