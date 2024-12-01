Tampa police searching for those involved in fight, shots fired at AMC parking lot

Tampa police say they are trying to figure out who was involved in a fight that ended in gunfire at the AMC Highlands 20 parking lot on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the parking lot after a fight broke out just before 10 p.m.

Investigators say that one shot was fired and nobody was hit.

Three people ended up with minor injures after they ran from the initial disturbance, according to TPD.

Police say that this was not an active shooter situation.

Anyone with helpful information is encouraged to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-Tips (8477).

