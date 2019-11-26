Tampa police: Thieves will target shopping centers, residents on vacation this holiday season

The Tampa Police Department launched its annual crackdown on thieves who target busy shopping centers during the holiday season.

Chief Brian Dugan kicked off the effort, called Operation Holiday Greetings, during a news conference Friday at Westshore Mall.

"We have to have everybody on alert this time of year, pay attention to their surroundings and know what's going on," Dugan said. "We're going to have an increased patrol, from the mounted patrol to our K-9 units to our bicycle squad to our motor units, they're going to be out there in force and around the shopping areas throughout the city of Tampa."

About 40% of auto burglaries this year in Tampa have occurred in unlocked vehicles. In 25% of auto thefts, people are leaving keys in their cars, the chief said.

Dugan is urging shoppers to make sure they lock their vehicle doors and keep belongings out of view or locked in the trunk. He's also asking people to make sure they keep their eyes open for any suspicious activity.

"We're living in a society where we're very easily distracted by our devices and things like that," Dugan said. "We really want people to be paying attention."

Police also recommend shoppers regularly check their credit card and bank accounts to make sure their numbers aren't stolen.

Families leaving town for the holidays can register online on the department's vacation watch program and police will try to check on their house during their patrols.