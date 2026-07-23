Tampa police and UTampa launch new partnership that fast tracks college seniors into law enforcement careers

The Brief A new partnership between The University of Tampa and the Tampa Police Department is working to fast-track seniors into law enforcement careers. Eligible criminology and criminal justice seniors can complete the police academy full-time during their final college semester while earning college credits. Participants receive an academy tuition scholarship, earn an hourly wage from the city, and secure a job upon graduation.



The Tampa Police Department and The University of Tampa are launching a first-of-its-kind formal partnership to fast-track college seniors directly into law enforcement careers.

Fast tracking law enforcement recruits

What we know:

Eligible UTampa seniors majoring or minoring in criminology and criminal justice can apply. Applicants must pass a physical fitness test, oral panel interview, psychological testing, a polygraph test, and a thorough background check.

Once approved, they’ll spend their last semester of classes in the TPD academy full-time. During the academy — which is paid for by a TPD scholarship — students will earn college credits and collect an hourly wage from the city.

Six students are currently navigating the application process.

Dig deeper:

Instead of waiting until after graduation to start the police academy, this new partnership gives interested students an opportunity to start the process earlier.

"It's giving them about a semester head start, about a four-month head start on getting into the police academy and getting hired," Carly Hilinski-Rosick, UTampa department chair and professor of criminology and criminal justice, said.

Preparing future Tampa officers

What's next:

The first group of students is expected to begin the police academy in January. They will earn their UTampa degrees in May, graduate from the academy in July, and immediately begin working as TPD officers.

"It’s a long-term investment," Officer Stefon Filer, recruiter and internship coordinator for the Tampa Police Department, said. "We always have officers that are retiring. So, we want to make sure we have the next generation of law enforcement. And what better way than to do that with a partnership with The University of Tampa and some of the best and brightest students that Tampa has to offer."

Department staffing numbers

By the numbers:

The police department told FOX 13 it anticipates reaching full staffing levels by early this fall. The agency is also projecting a double-digit over-hire by the end of the year.

Leaders expect this new university partnership to bolster those staffing levels.

"It's always important to keep great candidates coming in, great officers coming in. You have students that want to be in law enforcement, which is rare. This is awesome for the city of Tampa, not only for us, but the city of Tampa and the citizens as well," Filer added.

What they're saying:

UTampa said student feedback has been positive — and that this partnership gives students an opportunity to put roots down in Tampa.

"It tells me that they enjoy Tampa. They recognize that Tampa is a growing city and that Tampa PD, for example, is a great organization," Hilinski-Rosick said.