Tampa police vehicle hits 2 officers, suspect during arrest: TPD

The Brief Two Tampa police officers and a suspect were hospitalized Monday after a police vehicle hit them during an arrest attempt, according to the Tampa Police Department. TPD said the incident happened in a parking lot on East Busch Boulevard while officers were serving an arrest warrant during a narcotics investigation. Officials said all injuries were non-life-threatening, and the crash remains under investigation.



Two Tampa police officers and a suspect were taken to the hospital Monday after a police vehicle driven by another officer hit them while they were trying to take the suspect into custody, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police vehicle crash

What we know:

The incident happened during a narcotics investigation in the 2300 block of East Busch Boulevard, police said.

According to the initial investigation, TPD officers were serving an arrest warrant in the area on Monday.

Police said the suspect ran away as officers tried to make the arrest. Officers ordered the suspect to get on the ground and were taking the suspect into custody when another officer arrived at the scene in a police vehicle.

As the officer drove into the parking lot, they unintentionally hit the officers and the suspect, according to police.

Two officers and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Suspect, crash details and drug case

What we don't know:

TPD said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Officials have not released details about the suspect or the underlying narcotics investigation.

Police said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.