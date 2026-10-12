Tampa police vehicle hits 2 officers, suspect during arrest: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - Two Tampa police officers and a suspect were taken to the hospital Monday after a police vehicle driven by another officer hit them while they were trying to take the suspect into custody, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Tampa police vehicle crash
What we know:
The incident happened during a narcotics investigation in the 2300 block of East Busch Boulevard, police said.
According to the initial investigation, TPD officers were serving an arrest warrant in the area on Monday.
Police said the suspect ran away as officers tried to make the arrest. Officers ordered the suspect to get on the ground and were taking the suspect into custody when another officer arrived at the scene in a police vehicle.
As the officer drove into the parking lot, they unintentionally hit the officers and the suspect, according to police.
Two officers and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Suspect, crash details and drug case
What we don't know:
TPD said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
Officials have not released details about the suspect or the underlying narcotics investigation.
Police said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.