Tampa postpones St. Patrick’s Day festival, Rough Riders parade

Out of an abundance of caution and after discussing with various public health officials, Tampa's Mayor Jane Castor decided to postpone the city's 9th annual River O’Green festival to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Rough Rider’s have also postponed their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ybor City.

Both events were scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

