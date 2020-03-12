Closings and cancellations in Tampa Bay area due to coronavirus

Now that the COVID-19 coronavirus is a pandemic, officials across the state of Florida are taking steps to prevent or at least slow the spread of the virus.

We'll keep this list updated with the latest closures, cancellations and other information for Florida and the Tampa Bay area due to COVID-19.

Statewide:

- Public universities: All state universities have been asked to move to online classes

- Cruises: Princess Cruises voluntarily stops all trips for two months

- Sports: NBA suspending season until further notice due to coronavirus

Hillsborough County:

- Farnell Middle in Tampa closes for 48 hours after 'individual' came in contact with coronavirus patient

Advertisement

- USF bans fans from athletic events as coronavirus precaution

Pinellas County:

- 'General admission attendance' canceled for Firestone Grand Prix; fate of race to be decided Thursday afternoon

Pasco County:

- Bishop Larkin Catholic School switching to online classes after parent tests positive for coronavirus

- Saint Leo University moving classes online

Polk County:

- No closures or cancellations announced.

Sarasota County:

- No closures or cancellations announced.

Manatee County:

- No closures or cancellations announced.

Citrus County:

- No closures or cancellations announced.

Hardee County:

- No closures or cancellations announced.

Highlands County:

- '1000 Miles of Sebring' canceled due to travel ban; '12 Hours of Sebring' is still a go

DeSoto County:

- No closures or cancellations announced.

Sumter County:

- No closures or cancellations announced.