Tampa preparing for next storm while continuing recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene

More than a week after historic storm surge from Hurricane Helene flooded neighborhoods across Tampa, the city is now bracing for heavy rain.

"We expect heavy rains. City wide, region wide," City of Tampa Mobility Director, Vik Bhide, stressed. "What that means is many more people should be mindful of the impacts that it will cause."

Bhide and Mayor Jane Castor say their staff have been working day in and day out, to not only help with recovery efforts, but now to prepare for whatever this weather brings.

That includes the hard work of the city's street sweeping team.

"Oftentimes you hear that 'heroes wear capes,' Well, I've got heroes behind me, and they're not wearing any capes," Mayor Castor said as she introduced the street sweeping team during a Saturday morning press conference. "This is part of our city of Tampa mobility team and they are out here early every morning at 5 a.m., before and after Hurricane Helene exited the Tampa Bay area. They have already swept over 700 miles of roadways throughout the city of Tampa."

"If we don't get it out of the curb line it goes into the storm drain and causes a blockage," added Daniel Ficetola, sewer operations manager for the City of Tampa.

This, as solid waste crews continue to go around to the hardest hit areas from Helene, removing household and yard waste.

"They've gone all through Palmetto Beach, Davis Island, and have crews out on West Shore Boulevard making sure that they're picking all of that debris up. It's not going to be the last time they go around. They're going to continue to go around and pick that debris up until it is gone, and it has been literally tons and tons and tons.

Comfort Stations will remain open at the following locations around Tampa for as long as people need them.

DeSoto Park (2617 Corrine Street)

Marjorie Park (97 Columbia Drive)

Gandy Civic Association (4207 W Oklahoma Avenue)

Mayor Jane commended the resilience of the people who've been affected in her community.

"They shed a few tears. All of their personal possessions are out on the curb, but they're rolling up their sleeves and getting in there and making the repairs necessary to get back to life, Mayor Castor said.

