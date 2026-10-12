Tampa seeks public input on planned 56-acre K-Bar Ranch park

The Brief The city of Tampa is moving forward with plans to transform 56 acres of undeveloped land in New Tampa’s K-Bar Ranch community into a park. During a press conference Monday, outgoing Tampa City Council member Luis Viera highlighted the need for basic resources and green space in the rapidly growing New Tampa area. Residents are invited to pitch their ideas for park amenities at a community meeting with the project contractor on Thursday, Oct. 15.



The city of Tampa is moving forward with plans to transform 56 acres of undeveloped land in New Tampa’s K-Bar Ranch community into a park – and they want your input.

New Tampa K-Bar Ranch park proposal

What they're saying:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, City Councilman Luis Viera, and Parks and Recreation Director Ted Fowler gathered Monday for a press conference to discuss the future of K-Bar Ranch Park.

"With land that's just sitting out there, instead of building a Walmart there, why don't we put this big, beautiful park that's going to bring people together?" Viera said.

Viera, who has lived in the New Tampa area for more than 20 years, is in his final weeks on City Council before making a run for a Florida State House seat. He has long pushed for resources for the area, including emergency services and recreational options.

"I always call New Tampa the ‘Alaska of Tampa’ because we're way out there, and we have some specific needs," Viera said. "Alaska of Tampa is important because we are not part of that traditional core of Tampa. We're newer. Our needs are different."

Amenities and budget planning

What we know:

The final design is still up in the air — and the city wants residents to help fill in the blanks.

Ideas currently being tossed around include multipurpose athletic fields, picnic facilities, exercise trails and pickleball courts. Viera acknowledged he would also support fields for cricket.

Contractor Skanska will be leading the project, and Fowler said his team is ready to listen to the public's wish list — though he keeps expectations grounded in financial reality.

"Not everybody's going to get everything they want, but we do our level best to make sure we give everybody as much as we can within the budget," Fowler said.

Preserving the environment

Why you should care:

Officials emphasized that preserving the existing ecosystem and the area’s natural beauty are top priorities for the project.

The city has already planted over 10,000 saplings on the land over the past year.

Fowler also assured residents that the city is well aware of the local turtle population and has a plan to keep them safe.

How to get involved

What you can do:

The city is hosting a community meeting to gather input from residents before finalizing the design.

When: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cross Creek Park & Recreation Center, located at 19019 Basset Creek Dr. in Tampa.

Final design and timeline

What we don't know:

City officials have not finalized the park's ultimate design layout, total budget, or construction schedule.