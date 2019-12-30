Tampa puts finishing touches on first NYE Booty Drop

A new year, a new decade, and new leadership at the city means a brand new New Year's Eve celebration in Tampa.

The city's first New Yarrgh's Eve Booty Drop - as in, pirate booty - is set for Wednesday night and residents and visitors are excited to see what it's all about.

There are also events planned at Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works, making downtown Tampa a hub for NYE entertainment.

The Tampa New Year’s Eve celebration is free to attend and family-friendly. It starts at 9 p.m. and runs until 12:30 a.m.