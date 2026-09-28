Davenport man accused of threatening to kill police officer during drug arrest: DPD

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The Brief A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in Polk County after Davenport police say they found crystal methamphetamine and marijuana in his car. Police reported that Wesley Mesilien, of Davenport, became combative during his arrest on Powerline Road and repeatedly threatened to kill an officer. Mesilien faces six charges, including corruption by threat of a public official, and is being held at the Polk County Jail.



A Davenport man is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana and repeatedly threatening to kill a police officer during a traffic stop, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Davenport meth & marijuana arrest

The backstory:

An officer made a traffic stop around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Powerline Road at North Boulevard for a traffic violation.

Police identified the driver as Wesley Mesilien, 31.

During the traffic stop, an officer smelled the odor of marijuana and saw what appeared to be marijuana on a pouch belonging to Mesilien, according to police.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 4.5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 10 grams of marijuana, police said.

Police also said officers found narcotics paraphernalia.

Mesilien was taken into custody following the search, according to police.

Threats against officer

Dig deeper:

Police said Mesilien had to be restrained after he resisted and became combative during the arrest.

While resisting, Mesilien is accused of making repeated threats to kill an officer, according to DPD.

Mesilien was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cannabis

Possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Resisting an officer without violence

Corruption by threat of a public official

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Mesilien is being held at the Polk County Jail, according to police.