Tampa Rays stadium: Council approves $80 million bond after virtual vote

The Brief After a whiplash pair of votes on city council, the new Rays stadium is a step closer to fruition. On a 4-3 vote, council members approved the potential use of bonds for an $80 million contribution to the project. The initial vote failed on a 3-3 vote, with Council member Bill Carlson out sick. He then zoomed in when he realized the vote had failed to provide his vote virtually.



Tampa city councilors approved the potential use of an $80 million bond contribution for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium on the city's west side following a dramatic reversal during a council meeting.

Councilors at first rejected the bond on a 3-3 vote, with councilor Bill Carlson absent because he was sick.

Rays stadium vote background

The backstory:

Support for paying $80 million to the Rays over four years only had 4-3 support when it passed a few months ago.

The rules called for the vote to be held at the next regular meeting, but they couldn't do that because one of the yes votes is going to be off council by then.

And then they couldn't agree on a date for an emergency meeting.

They finally agreed to allow Carlson to participate virtually.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Rays stadium bond approval

What they're saying:

Things got heated when they first voted it down, with Lynn Hurtak — a no vote — saying she would still be a no vote.

"This is still one of those things that it's not my responsibility to do," she said. "I'm so sorry that you all voted for it, and you're going to have to figure out how to pay for it. No, not my problem. I'm voting no."

"First I want to apologize to everyone," said Council member Bill Carlson. "I picked up some kind of stomach bug last night and you wouldn't have wanted me in the room today. I just happened to turn this on and saw that this was happening. So, I figured I would call in."

Next steps for stadium project

What's next:

The council set a special meeting for Oct. 29th to approve a community benefits agreement which is required for the project.

There is still a required vote at county commission.

It is still unclear as to when groundbreaking on the site of Hillsborough College will be, but the Rays plan to open the stadium for Opening Day of 2029.