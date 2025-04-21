Tampa native Dave Bautista named Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County

The Brief Dave Bautista announced that he was named an Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County. According to Bautista, he has been living in Tampa for 20 years. He thanked Sheriff Chad Chronister and fellow WWE star Titus O'Neil for the honor.



Retired WWE superstar and popular actor Dave Bautista announced that he was named an Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County.

The wrestler-turned-actor thanked Sheriff Chad Chronister and fellow WWE star Titus O'Neil for the honor on social media Sunday.

Bautista rose to fame after several stints in WWE between 2002 and 2019 and is also known for his popular roles as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Glossu Rabban in "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two."

"Tampa's held a special place in my heart ever since I moved here 20 years ago. Always has. Always will," wrote Bautista.

In 2022, he opened DC Society Ink, a tattoo studio located along Kennedy Boulevard just outside downtown Tampa.

One fan commented on his post saying, "He can now officially investigate WHY is Gamora," alluding to a well-known scene from one of Bautista's biggest movies, "Avengers: Infinity War."

Another fan wrote, "Great having you as part of our Tampa Bay community."

