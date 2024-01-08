Brisket Shoppe in West Tampa serves fresh BBQ

Fresh not frozen isn't a slogan at The Brisket Shoppe in Tampa, it's a way of life.

Their claims of not having a microwave or a freezer hold true as their product sells out every day.

"Other than a whole lotta work and lots of love, barbecue is barbecue right," said Pitmaster Danny Hernandez. "At the end of the day you have to start with the best possible protein you can possibly source."

Pictured: Pitmaster Danny Hernandez

Fresh ingredients mean having a local source and having a relationship with the ranchers who take care of their animals with the best diet and care.

"The reality is the freshest ingredients going straight from the smoker to the butcher block," shared Hernandez. "Start with the freshest possible product."

The rest of the process is hard work and the skill of knowing what to do to make the best flavors come out of the product.

"Our whole idea is we want to educate you," explained Hernandez.

The business sells sauces, rubs and even grills for your own barbecue journey. The secret to Hernandez's smoker is kiln dried oak logs.

"You gotta have fuel for this thousand gallon pit, you gotta have oak," he said. "There's plenty of this around us here in Florida, fresh natural [wood] not using charcoal, not using gas."

As for the meat, Hernandez has a specific method.

"We don't want to mask those flavors that beautiful brisket has salt and pepper. And when I say salt and pepper, I mean straight up salt and pepper," shared the pitmaster.

He treats the meat himself to prepare each one for each day's sales.

"Is there a process to it? Of course there is," he said with a knowing smile.

Hernandez is not afraid to show anyone truly interested in the craft how it's done.

If you're interested in giving the Brisket Shoppe a try, you'll find it located at 3501 North Armenia Avenue in West Tampa.

To see their menu and more, click here.