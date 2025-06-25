Tampa River Center named for former mayor Bob Buckhorn as he gears up to try to win back old job

The Brief The Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Park was named for Bob Buckhorn on Wednesday as he prepares to run for his old mayoral seat. Tampa Mayor Castor is a long-time Buckhorn ally who chose to make this announcement now, as opposed to waiting for the end of her term, when he's likely to be in the race to succeed her. Naming things for predecessors does follow a Tampa tradition.



The Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Park was named for Bob Buckhorn on Wednesday as he prepares to run for his old mayoral seat.

During Buckhorn's term in office, which ran from 2011 to 2019, the city spent $15 million of a settlement it reached with BP to pay for Julian B. Lane's development.

"It has transformed not only this section of the river but it's transformed the entire neighborhood around it," said Buckhorn. "If you look at what's happened with public housing and the recreation of good, affordable, safe housing."

The backstory:

Buckhorn is on the verge of announcing a new campaign for mayor, and the revitalization of the West River is among his selling points.

While in office, he spearheaded the $35 million centerpiece of West Tampa's resurgence.

The event on Wednesday led to a tricky dance for the current mayor.

"I thought about giving you a key to the city," Mayor Jane Castor said. "But I figured you'd already have a master key that opens up every building."

Dig deeper:

Castor is a long-time Buckhorn ally. He endorsed her own run six years ago.

But she chose to make this announcement now, as opposed to waiting for the end of her term, when he's likely to be in the race to succeed her.

"I just wanted to get it done early," said Castor, "as opposed to waiting two years when it will be a heated political environment."

Naming things for predecessors does follow a Tampa tradition. There's the Pam Iorio garage, the Sandy Freeman Tennis Center and the Dick Greco Plaza.

In Buckhorn's case, whether he's running again or not, the park, with his name facing downtown, was an easy choice.

"When (he) took office in 2011, he didn't see an empty field," said Castor. "He didn't see what Julian B Lane was. He saw what it could become."

By the numbers:

The River Center was home to 210 events over the last year, bringing in $600,000 in city revenue.

What's next:

FOX 13’s Evan Axelbank asked if Buckhorn were to run, and win, and name something for Jane Castor, what would it be?

"I'm not one that's into, you know, the legacy things," she said. "I just want to grow the city."

