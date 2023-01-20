Expand / Collapse search

Tampa road closed as law enforcement investigates suspicious package

TAMPA, Fla. - A suspicious package has closed Cypress Street in Tampa as officials investigate.

Both directions are closed between Rome Avenue and Oregon Avenue.

A bomb team with the Tampa Police Department is at the scene.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.