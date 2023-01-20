Tampa road closed as law enforcement investigates suspicious package
TAMPA, Fla. - A suspicious package has closed Cypress Street in Tampa as officials investigate.
Both directions are closed between Rome Avenue and Oregon Avenue.
A bomb team with the Tampa Police Department is at the scene.
Scene of suspicious package in Tampa.
There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.