Tampa road rage shooting suspect accused of striking 4-year-old girl charged with attempted murder

A Tampa road rage shooting suspect is facing multiple charges after police say he injured a 4-year-old girl after opening fire on the vehicle she was riding in on Tuesday evening.

According to Tampa police, 34-year-old James D. Jackson was driving a white Kia Optima when he became irate with a woman driving a white Chevrolet sedan.

Police say when the Chevy driver was traveling eastbound on Melburne Blvd. approaching 50th St and stopped at the solid red light to turn south onto 50th St., Jackson pulled alongside of her.

According to investigators, while sitting in the driver’s seat, Jackson fired multiple gunshots through the open passenger’s side window toward the Chevy.

Police say a 4-year-old girl who was riding in the back of the Chevy was struck by a bullet.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chevy’s driver, a woman in her 30s, a male passenger in his 20s and an 8-year-old passenger were uninjured in the gunfire, according to police.

James Jackson mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson was arrested shortly after midnight and charged with: