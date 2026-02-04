St. Pete man crossing 22nd Avenue dies after being hit by vehicle: Police

The Brief A St. Pete man died in the hospital following a Tuesday morning pedestrian crash, according to police. Police say Robert Smith, 43, was seriously injured after being hit by a Jeep while crossing 22nd Avenue South near 49th Street South. SPPD says Smith was walking between vehicles stopped at a traffic signal and was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by the Jeep.



A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing a road in St. Petersburg has passed away, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

The backstory:

Police say the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 4800 block of 22nd Avenue South near 49th Street South.

Dig deeper:

Robert Smith, 43, of St. Pete, was walking between vehicles stopped at a traffic signal and was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep traveling westbound, according to SPPD.

The driver stopped immediately and remained at the scene, police said.

Smith was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died Tuesday night. His family has been notified.