St. Pete man crossing 22nd Avenue dies after being hit by vehicle: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, - A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while crossing a road in St. Petersburg has passed away, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
The backstory:
Police say the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the 4800 block of 22nd Avenue South near 49th Street South.
Dig deeper:
Robert Smith, 43, of St. Pete, was walking between vehicles stopped at a traffic signal and was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep traveling westbound, according to SPPD.
The driver stopped immediately and remained at the scene, police said.
Smith was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died Tuesday night. His family has been notified.
