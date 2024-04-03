Tampa sex trafficking suspects accused of beating, branding victims: 'Strip them of human morals'

A Tampa couple accused of running a human sex trafficking operation in Florida and other states was back in court on Wednesday.

Marquette James and Alyson Marquette are accused of beating and drugging women they forced into sex work.

Department of Homeland Security special agent Mike Saclarides testified on Wednesday that a tip led to the couple’s arrest. They discovered two victims and even James’ own daughter was a future target.

"There’s also a report that Mr. James is waiting for his daughter to turn 18 to sell her virginity," recalled the agent.

Marquette James appeared in court in a wheelchair after suffering a stroke four years ago.

Statewide prosecutor Rita Peters says James and Marquette groomed the two women and then forced them into sex work in Florida, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. The women, who are in their early 20s, were also branded.

READ: Human trafficking bust: Teacher, coaches among 228 arrested in Polk County

"It’s part of the ownership of the individual", a federal agent explained.

Agents say James and Marquette are unemployed, but made up fake businesses to hide the money trail.

Alyson Marquette sits in a Tampa courtroom during a bond hearing.

According to investigators, one victim was ordered to make $2,000 a day and she believes she made $500,000 during the years she was forced into the sex trade.

READ: Teacher, nurse among 123 arrested during Hillsborough County human trafficking operation that rescued 28: HCSO

The attorneys representing James and Marquette didn’t really have any answers for some of the evidence. But it was James’ own words, read by Peters in court, that made a not-so-good impression on the judge.

The couple is accused of running a sex trafficking operation in several cities, including Tampa.

"When you can finally turn your shoebox money to real legit source of income. Thank you to my lawyer who is 100 to 0 in defending my black a**. And last, but not least, be the first to strip them of human morals and you too can be a multimillionaire. Happy hunting my friends," wrote James.

After hearing that and the evidence in the case, Tampa Judge Laura Ward denied bond for James, calling him a threat and danger to the community, but Marquette was granted pretrial release.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter