Tampa snack shop sells one of Asia's most popular street foods

Juju Taiyaki is a Tampa snack shop that sells one of Asia’s most popular street food items.

Taiyaki is a Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet filling inside. Red bean paste is the tradition filling.

Carmi Sutliff came up with the idea to start the business during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was hoping to take a trip back home to her native Philippines and also visit Japan while in Asia, but both countries were essentially locked down.

"I was craving street food. I had to find a way," she laughed.

So, she started making her favorite treats right here in the Tampa Bay area.

She offers the traditional red bean flavor, but also created a Filipino inspired ube flavor. Ube is from a purple yam.

Sutliff also makes Nutella, vanilla custard, guava cheese, Oreo and smores flavored taiyaki.

You can find Juju Taiyaki in the Bakery Box Pop-up located at 5226 South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa every Monday. Sutliff also attends a lot of area markets, so be sure to follow here on Instagram to find the times and locations of those.