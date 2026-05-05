Tampa State of the City Address: Mayor Castor pushes housing and transit, avoids $2B Rays stadium debate

The Brief Tampa Mayor Jane Castor focused on infrastructure, affordable housing and transportation during her State of the City Address on Tuesday. Castor has one year remaining in office but plans to give a farewell "State of the City" in 2027. Castor did not mention the brewing plans to build a Tampa Bay Rays stadium west of Dale Mabry Highway.



During her penultimate State of the City speech, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor focused on infrastructure, housing and transportation, as opposed to the high-profile Rays stadium project that is nearing a decision date.

"In Tampa, we're creating a city that is built to last," Castor said.

Castor called for a mass transit link between the airport, downtown and other hot spots.

"The loss of the ‘All for Transportation’ money was a blow, but we did not stop," Castor said.

Dig deeper:

But the elephant in the room was a $2 billion stadium the Tampa Bay Rays want amidst a 100-acre development on the city's west side.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

It could create nearly 10,000 jobs with an $80,000 yearly salary.

That is if the city council agrees.

Castor didn't put her thumb on the scale, not mentioning it at all.

What they're saying:

Councilors are holding their first meeting on the Rays’ plan Tuesday evening.

"In the county in terms of the fundamentals of the plan, it continues to change, so this is I think a time for all seven of us who are going there to make our voice heard," Councilman Luis Viera said.

Ahead of the meeting, which the public is invited to speak at, the Rays increased their public visibility.

On Tuesday, Rays CEO Ken Babby appeared on Good Day Tampa Bay to drum up support.

By the numbers:

"The Rays are standing here willing to invest more than 50%, really more than 55% of the cost of this project," Babby said. "That number's increased as we continue to negotiate and make sure it's the right deal for the community."

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

While Castor has said she will support the right deal, many of the questions remain with the county, which is being asked for $750 million versus the city's $250 million.

At least three of the seven councilors have expressed significant reservations, meaning supporters don't have much room.

"Would we love to have the Rays here? Yes," Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak said. "Am I willing to bond the city to a point where we can't do things for our citizens? Absolutely not."