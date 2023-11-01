Tampa teen accused of killing 13-year-old identified by eyewitness in court

The senseless murder of a 13-year-old boy is now playing out in a Tampa courtroom.

Ty’Quan Johnson was riding his scooter when he was shot to death two years ago. Prosecutors say Ja’Marion Strange is the one who pulled the trigger that day, and now it's up to a jury to decide if that’s true.

Tyshelle Spike remembers riding her scooter and watching her little cousin get gunned down right in front of her.

Ty’Quan Johnson was only 13-year-old when he was shot and killed.

"He was shot in the head I saw him fall to the ground," said Spike.

But she couldn’t remember the shooter.

"No ma’am didn’t recognize him," shared Spike.

Prosecutor say in November 2021, Strange was looking to settle the score with the victims older brother Antwan Johnson. The two had an ongoing beef.

They say Strange drove up in a black sedan to the Lee Davis Community Center in Belmont Heights in Tampa. That’s where the Johnson brothers were riding scooters.

Prosecutors say Strange drove up in a black sedan.

Suddenly, the black sedan screeched out of the parking lot and caught the attention of witness Jaden Barker.

"I saw it sitting there for a second, then I saw a hand out the window, a gun, and I heard shots. I was shocked. I just froze for a second and finally ran away. Then I turned around I saw a boy on the ground," said Barker.

In the surveillance video you see a car back up, shots fired, and Ty’Quan Johnson fall to the ground. The child died at the hospital two days later.

His older brother Antwan Johnson, told the jury yesterday that he saw Strange pull the trigger.

Investigators found evidence in Strange's car.

But the defense said Antwan Johnson lied to police repeatedly and his testimony can’t be trusted. However, physical evidence is hard to dispute.

Inside Strange’s car, investigators found bullets that match the bullet casings at the crime scene.

The trial is expected to wrap up Friday.