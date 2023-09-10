Tampa teenager facing drug and gun charges, police say

article

A 17-year-old has been arrested after Tampa police officers found drugs and a stolen gun in his car during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Officers say that on September 8, they saw Jaquan Shuriah, who they knew did not have a valid driver's license, driving a Kia Optima.

When officers asked Shuriah to exit his car to conduct a traffic stop, he exited the car and began walking away, ignoring the officer's commands to stop, according to authorities.

He was then taken into custody, where a search revealed 14.8g of marijuana in his pocket.

Officers say they searched Shuriah's car after they noticed a marijuana odor coming from it and found a Daniels Defense AR15-style rifle, 357.1g of marijuana, a black digital scale, and 58 Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine pills.

According to authorities, the gun had been reported stolen in the auto burglary of an HCSO agency vehicle.

Officers say Shuriah is facing various charges, including felon in possession of a firearm (Juvenile conviction), possession of drug without a prescription, possession of Cannabis with intent to sell and resisting an officer without violence.