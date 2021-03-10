Tampa Theatre reopens Thursday, ushering in new chapter for Mighty Wurlitzer organ

Thursday night, the Tampa Theatre welcomes back guests for the first time in a year since the pandemic forced it to close its doors. Seats will be distanced with some new safety protocols in place.

It’ll also be the first time in a year that visitors get to enjoy beautiful music in-person, played by that near-century-old Mighty Wurlitzer organ. It's a crowd favorite.

The Theatre's next chapter will include a lot more of those thrilling air-powered notes. The nationally renowned organist who previously had to fly to Tampa for his performances has now made the city his permanent home.

It's a sound from a different era, playing you back to the silent movie days. Since 1926, the Mighty Wurlitzer has boldly welcomed crowds into Tampa Theatre.

"Mozart called it the king of instruments," said organist Dr. Steven Ball. "But it's this range of subtlety and beauty and the magic of it which is what makes it so appropriate for this place."

Ball has mastered every key, pedal and quirk of the century-old treasure. "It is as close to being conductor of an orchestra all at the same time," Ball said.

He developed a fascination with music and mechanics very young. By age 6, his dad helped him build a small pipe organ.

"I went from there to study organ at the University of Michigan, studied in France for a while, I studied in the Netherlands," Ball said.

He was even an organist for Miss America, "which is an entirely fascinating chapter of my life," Ball said.

But it was around 2005 that Ball was introduced to the Tampa Theatre and Rosa Rio, one of the few female organists of the silent film era. He absorbed her expertise and skill. When she died in 2010 at the age of 107, Ball began playing for occasional shows, including a live virtual screening of the classic silent film "The General" last May as the pandemic kept the auditorium empty.

Over the years, guests would never have known that Ball didn't actually live in Tampa. He was flown in for each performance, limiting his involvement. That is, until now.

He recently accepted the Artist in Residence position and moved to Tampa. As of this week, he's living just a trolley ride away.

"It's an honor. These are big shoes to fill," Ball said. "It's been called the most beautiful theater in the world. I really can't argue with that. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance."

Tampa Theatre's reopening on March 11 ushers in a new chapter for the Mighty Wurlitzer - more performances, more outreach, more education.

"Part of that is being able to teach the next generation not only why is this important but how it's done," Ball explained.

Having an entire orchestra at your fingertips - how do you even describe it?

"It's exhilarating. It's terrifying. It's wonderful. It's magical," Ball said. "And, really, that's what this whole place is about. It's about the magic."