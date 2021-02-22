Tampa Theatre will reopen in March

article

One year after hosting its last film before the pandemic forced lockdowns, the Tampa Theatre will reopen its doors but with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

On March 11, the theatre will allow audiences to return with screenings of The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins.

"The date is significant: it marks one year to the day that the majestic movie palace hosted its final film before closing in the face of the global pandemic," according to a statement.

Like many other businesses, several safety precautions have been put in place.

Tickets must be purchased online. Temperature checks will be taken at the entrance and masks are required.

RELATED: Amalie Arena hosts first concert at venue since start of pandemic

The theater can seat 1,200 people, but in order to follow social distancing guidelines, only 200 people will be allowed per screening.

Advertisement

Guests will be asked to order snacks and drinks through the Noble Concessions App from their seats, rather than standing in the lobby to wait. The app will notify the guest when the order is "ready to pick up.

Nobody has wanted to get this building back open more than we have," CEO John Bell said in a statement. "We are cautiously optimistic that the time is right, but The Father will be our test balloon to see whether our audiences are ready to come back. What we see over these two weekends will determine what we do next."

Bell said pre-pandemic, the Tampa Theatre held more than 700 shows times a year, but it may be a while before a schedule like that returns.

"Since 1926, Tampa Theatre has survived The Great Depression, World War II… and all seven Police Academy movies," Bell joked. "Soon, we’ll be adding ‘a global pandemic’ to that list. And with our 100th anniversary right around the corner, we’re looking forward to getting back to business as usual, and setting up this amazing landmark for its second century."

