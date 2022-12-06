Tampa Tour De Clay returns this weekend showcasing works of 25 artists at 4 locations

Local ceramic artists are coming together this weekend for the 14th annual Tampa Tour De Clay.

Tour De Clay is a free, self-guided tour of four local pottery studios across the Tampa Bay area.

The creative showcase will feature the work of 25 local and guest clay artists as well as studio presentations, kiln opening and live pottery demonstrations. Guests will also have a chance to purchase pottery if they choose.

Participating studios include Pottery Boys Clay Studio, Hidden Lake Pottery, San Antonio Pottery, and Wellman and Welsch Pottery.

The event will take place Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, visit tampatourdeclay.com