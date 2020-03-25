Tampa trails only Miami, Hollywood in number of COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Wednesday evening, showing growth across the state in cases of COVID-19.

With a 24-hour increase of more than 500 cases, the state's ramped-up testing is starting to show the magnitude of community spread of the disease, especially in South Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

Of the nearly 2,000 cases confirmed in the sunshine state, 123 are in Hillsborough County and 85 are Tampa residents -- making Tampa third on the list, behind Miami and Hollywood, of cities with the highest caseloads.

Also revealed in the FLDOH Wednesday evening update was the death of an 80-year-old Citrus County resident.

Of the 67 counties in Florida, 21 still have no reported cases, but as testing continues to become available in more areas, that could change rapidly.

Florida, by the numbers:

--- 1,977: Number of confirmed cases in Florida.

--- 295: Increase in cases from an earlier count Wednesday.

--- 23: Deaths of Florida residents, after a death in Citrus County.

--- 1,044: Number of cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

--- 52.8: Percentage of cases in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

--- 123: Number of cases in Hillsborough County, the largest number outside of Southeast Florida.

--- 89: Number of cases in Orange County, the largest number in the middle of the state.

--- 60: Number of cases in Duval County, the largest number in Northeast Florida.

--- 57: Number of cases in Collier County, the largest number in Southwest Florida.

--- 18: Number of cases in Okaloosa County, the largest number in Northwest Florida.

--- 3: Counties with one case each (Bradford, Gadsden and Jackson).

--- 21: Counties with no reported cases.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

